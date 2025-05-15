Juvenile Injured After Officer-Involved Shooting In Schenectady

The incident unfolded around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 14, when Schenectady Police responded to a report of an altercation at a residence on Strong Street near Avery Place.

When officers arrived, they encountered a female juvenile armed with a large knife, Schenectady Police said. Officers attempted to speak with her and called in crisis negotiators to assist.

During the standoff, the girl reportedly advanced toward officers while still holding the knife, prompting an officer to fire one shot, which did not strike her, police said.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening, self-inflicted injuries to her arm, police said.

The case is under investigation by Schenectady Police detectives and the department’s Office of Professional Standards. No additional information was released.

