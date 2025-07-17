Julia Servin was sentenced to six years behind bars in Schenectady County Court on Wednesday, July 16, after pleading guilty to felony reckless assault. A 16-year full order of protection was issued for the victim.

Servin, then 21, violently shook a nearly 5-month-old baby, causing significant brain trauma and retinal hemorrhaging in June 2024, according to prosecutors.

The child was initially brought to Ellis Hospital with suspicious injuries and symptoms. Hospital staff alerted the Schenectady Police Department and Child Protective Services before the child was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for advanced trauma care.

Early on, Servin claimed the injuries were accidental. But during a second police interview the following day, she admitted to repeatedly shaking the baby, prosecutors said. She was immediately arrested.

The child survived and has since been released into the care of a family member but continues to receive outpatient medical care. The full extent of the baby’s injuries may not be fully known until the child grows older, prosecutors said.

