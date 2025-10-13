A work crew made the discovery Monday, Oct. 13, on Westover Place in the city’s Hamilton Hill neighborhood, according to Schenectady Police.

Officers responded to the scene and secured the area as an active crime scene.

The remains were confirmed to be a foot and a bone after a 911 caller reported finding a leg in the ground, WNYT reports.

Investigators had not confirmed the identity of the remains or how long they may have been there as of press time.

Additional details, including whether foul play is suspected, have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

