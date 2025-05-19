Overcast 55°

Dirt Biker, 17, Dies In Crash At Schenectady's Central Park

A nighttime dirt bike ride ended in tragedy when a 17-year-old girl was fatally injured at a Capital Region park.

Schenectady&#x27;s Central Park.

Schenectady's Central Park.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Schenectady Police officers responded to the city’s Central Park, near Duck Pond Road, for reports of a serious accident involving a dirt bike just before 9 p.m. Friday, May 16.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim struck a chain barrier that separates different areas of the park, police said. She suffered critical injuries in the crash.

Medics from the Schenectady Fire Department treated her at the scene before rushing her to Ellis Hospital, where she died from her injuries a short time later, according to police.

The victim’s identity had not been public as of Monday, May 19.

The incident remains under investigation by the Schenectady Police Department and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Department Crash Reconstruction Team.

