David “Blokk” Ayala, 39, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in Schenectady County Court on Friday, April 25, following his conviction for manslaughter in the November 2022 killing of Matteo Henderson.

Ayala had repeatedly vowed to harm or kill the 26-year-old father of two following an altercation between the two in the summer of 2022, prosecutors said.

Witnesses testified that he followed through on those threats, firing a single, fatal shot to the head from a distance before fleeing the scene on Odell Street in Schenectady on Nov. 23, 2022.

Despite attempting to obscure the getaway vehicle’s license plate and hiding the car in a friend’s garage, Ayala was captured on surveillance footage from a county-run camera system, prosecutors said.

Investigators also used cell phone data and tower mapping to place Ayala at the scene at the time of the shooting.

Ayala remained on the lam for over a year before members of the US Marshals Task Force arrested him at a Colonie motel in January 2024. He was still in possession of his girlfriend’s car, the same one seen on surveillance video, prosecutors said.

The murder weapon was never recovered, but detectives concluded it was most likely a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

On Thursday, Jan. 3, after deliberating for over four hours, a Schenectady County jury convicted Ayala of the following counts:

Manslaughter in the first degree

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of tampering with physical evidence

He was acquitted on a charge of murder.

Ayala normally would’ve faced a maximum of 25 years in prison for the manslaughter conviction, but based on his prior criminal record, he is deemed a "mandatory persistent violent felon,” the Schenectady County DA’s office said.

“As to why the jury convicted him of manslaughter and not murder, the jury may have concluded there was ambiguity as to his intent given the fact that he shot only one time from some distance away, even though the shot produced a fatal head wound,” said Schenectady County DA Robert Carney.

