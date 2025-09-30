Emergency crews responded around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, after a 911 caller reported a possible body in the river near Rivers Casino, located near Front and Rush streets.

Officers, with assistance from New York State Police, the Scotia Fire Department, and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol, recovered the man’s body from the water.

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, Schenectady Police identified him as 46-year-old Johnny Brown, of Schenectady. An autopsy determined that Brown’s death does not appear to be suspicious, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. Police have asked anyone with information to contact the Schenectady Police Department’s Detective Division at 518-382-5200 Ext. 5245 or the Tips Line at 518-788-6566.

Additional details about Brown’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

Click here to follow Daily Voice Schenectady and receive free news updates.