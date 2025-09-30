Denzell Ritzie, 31, was sentenced to nine years in prison in Schenectady County Court on Friday, Sept. 26, after pleading guilty to sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

An investigation found that Ritzie abused his position of trust with families to gain unsupervised access to three children between August 2022 and March 2024, prosecutors said. His youngest victim was 8 years old, and the other two were 13.

The case was investigated by the Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau.

In addition to his prison term, Ritzie must complete 10 years of post-release supervision and register as a sex offender. The court also issued 27-year orders of protection for each of the three victims.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Schenectady and receive free news updates.