$316K Fentanyl-For-Food Stamps Scheme At Schenectady Deli Lands Employee Behind Bars

Omar Alaidrus, 24, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on Wednesday, Feb. 12, after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl and committing food stamp fraud totaling $316,975, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.

Alaidrus operated the scheme out of his family’s Schenectady deli, where he exchanged controlled substances—including fentanyl—for food stamps, prosecutors said.

He also gave out cash and other prohibited items like Xanax, alcohol, and tobacco in return for food stamps, further violating federal regulations.

The scheme was uncovered through the collaborative efforts of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), Office of the Inspector General, Homeland Security Investigations, New York State Police, and the Schenectady Sheriff and Police departments.

In addition to his time behind bars, Alaidrus was ordered to pay $316,975 in restitution to the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service.

Fentanyl is a powerful, synthetic opioid that is nearly 100 times stronger than morphine. The drug has contributed to a marked rise in overdose deaths across the United States in recent years, according to the DEA.

