Bookkeeper Accused Of Stealing $10K From Business In Schaghticoke

Rensselaer County resident Tara A. Cottrell, age 38, of Pittstown, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 22 following an investigation that began on Monday, Dec. 16, when troopers received a theft complaint from a Schaghticoke business, New York State Police announced on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Authorities determined that during the summer and fall of 2023, Cottrell, who was employed as a bookkeeper, allegedly falsified business records to conceal the theft, police said.

Cottrell was arrested and charged with:

Third-degree grand larceny;

First-degree falsifying business records;

Third-degree forgery.

She was processed at the Brunswick barracks and issued an appearance ticket for Schaghticoke Town Court, where she is scheduled to appear on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

