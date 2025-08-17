Teen Stabbed At Smith Point Beach, Sayville 18-Year-Old Arrested: Suffolk County Police

Alexander Murphy, 18, of 30 Lincoln Ave., stabbed a 17-year-old Selden teenager in the back with a knife at 6:07 p.m. on the outer beach, according to police.

The victim, who is not being identified because of his age, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries. Murphy was also taken to a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

He was charged with Felony Assault 2nd Degree and Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree, according to the release. His preliminary arraignment will be held at First District Court in Central Islip upon his release from the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752

