NYC Staffer Admits Forging Doctor Notes To Dodge Commute From Oakdale

Alan Anderson, age 55, of Oakdale, pleaded guilty for possessing and submitting forged doctor notes to his employer in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Prosecutors said Anderson, an employee at the NYC Administration for Children’s Services (ACS), submitted 12 fraudulent doctor notes between February and May 2024 in order to avoid having to commute to his scheduled in-person workdays in Manhattan.

Investigators found no valid excuses for his remote workdays, signaling a clear intent to circumvent in-person responsibilities.

“This conviction demonstrates my office’s ongoing commitment to holding accountable public servants who place their own self-interests above those of the people they serve,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

Anderson was initially charged with multiple felonies, including criminal possession of a forged instrument and falsifying business records.

In court Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to reduced charges of official misconduct, a misdemeanor. He is expected to be sentenced to 10 months in jail in late January 2025.

