Motorcyclist Thrown From Harley In Crash With Mini-Bus On Sunrise Highway In Sayville: Police

A 56-year-old man of Lake Ronkonkoma, was traveling east on a 1996 Harley-Davidson when he struck the rear driver’s side of a mini-bus driven by Argelia Matutesolis, 47, of Corona, Queens, along eastbound Sunrise Highway just west of Smithtown Avenue, according to police. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and taken by ambulance to NYU Langone Hospital-Suffolk in Patchogue for with serious physical injuries, authorities said.

Matutesolis and an adult passenger on the bus were not injured, police said. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, and detectives asked anyone with information to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sayville and receive free news updates.