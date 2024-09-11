Partly Cloudy 73°

23-Year-Old Hit, Killed By Lirr Train In Sayville

A 23-year-old Long Island man was killed after he was struck by a Long Island Railroad train.

According to David Steckel with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Christopher Reitzel, of Medford, was hit by LIRR Train 64 at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, west of the Sayville Train station when he was on the tracks without authorization.

EMS transported Reitzel to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, MTA said.

Following the incident, LIRR said the Montauk Branch service was suspended between Oakdale and Sayville until 12:20 p.m.

No criminality is suspected. 

