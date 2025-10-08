The blaze broke out around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8, at a residence on Waterford Road in Oakdale, according to the West Sayville Fire Department.

The first three chiefs on the scene tried to rescue the victim after learning someone was trapped inside.

“We made entry through the side of the house, made a little bit down the hallway, but due to the fire load, we had to push our way out,” Chief Patrick D’Onofrio told reporters. “We weren’t able to grab the victim, unfortunately.”

The victim has only been identified as an elderly man. His name has not yet been released by Suffolk County police.

Nine departments responded and battled the flames until shortly before 7 a.m. The fire left the home a total loss, with collapsed sections, blown-out windows, and roof damage from where firefighters poured water from above.

Members of the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

