Alan Anderson, age 55, of Oakdale, was sentenced to 10 months behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 28, after admitting to possessing and submitting forged doctor notes.

Anderson, an employee at the New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS), submitted 12 fraudulent doctor notes between February and May 2024 in order to avoid having to commute to his scheduled in-person workdays in Manhattan.

Investigators found no valid excuses for his remote workdays, signaling a clear intent to circumvent in-person responsibilities, prosecutors said.

“The defendant’s scheme not only defrauded taxpayers but also undermined the vital work of the Administration for Children’s Services, an agency tasked with protecting the city’s most vulnerable residents,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“This sentence sends a clear message that we take public corruption seriously, regardless of scale. The integrity of our public institutions depends on honest service from every employee.”

Anderson was initially charged with multiple felonies, including criminal possession of a forged instrument and falsifying business records, as Daily Voice reported. He ultimately pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of official misconduct, a misdemeanor, in December 2024.

