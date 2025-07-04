Partly Cloudy 79°

These NY Locale Named America's Best Town To Visit

Where can you find a waterfall, a blues club, and world-class waffles, all in one Top 10 list?

Downtown Ithaca, New York is a National Historic Landmark.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Cheburashka007
CNN Travel has unveiled its second annual ranking of America’s Best Towns To Visit, spotlighting small cities with standout charm, and a big dose of the unexpected.

The outlet tapped its readers and contributors for nominations. 

It then narrowed the field by evaluating each town’s attractions, dining and drink options, cultural and nightlife scenes, identity, diversity, proximity to other destinations, and general “wow factor.”

Travel essentials like lodging and accessibility were also considered.

This year’s winners skew smaller than last year’s, with populations between 15,000 and 115,000. 

What they have in common is what CNN calls “the best of a beautiful country,” from historic seafood harbors to indie art havens, river towns to music capitals.

Here are CNN’s picks:

  1. Ithaca, New York: Finger Lakes waterfalls, wine, and a college-town cultural scene
  2. Missoula, Montana: Fly fishing, ceramics, and Western wilderness
  3. Asheville, North Carolina: Resilient mountain city with art, trails, and Appalachian soul
  4. Bend, Oregon: Outdoor playground meets beer and music hub
  5. Annapolis, Maryland: Colonial architecture, fresh seafood, and Chesapeake sailing
  6. Petaluma, California: Riverfront Gold Rush charm and farm-to-table flair
  7. Las Cruces, New Mexico: Mountain views, Indigenous history, and laid-back desert pace
  8. Northampton, Massachusetts: Creative, and walkable with strong coffee culture
  9. Clarksdale, Mississippi: Legendary blues, nonstop live music, and Creole-Southern flavors
  10. Rapid City, South Dakota: Presidential sculptures, Native art, and easy access to the Black Hills

