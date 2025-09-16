Salomon “Salo” Pop Chub, of Saugerties, died Monday, Sept. 15, after spending a week in critical condition following an accident at a meat processing facility. He lost a significant amount of blood and went into cardiac arrest multiple times, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

“Salo was a cornerstone of our kitchen family and a beloved friend to all of us,” wrote organizer Ally Merritt, owner of Gracie’s Luncheonette in Leeds.

Salo joined the team shortly after the restaurant opened, quickly becoming “an integral part of our kitchen, shaping the culture, spirit, and skill that continue to define Gracie’s,” Merritt said.

Even after moving on to other jobs, he often returned to lend a hand and share his expertise.

Salo leaves behind his wife, Yanira, and their son, Jefferson, who recently began fourth grade. His brother Julio, Gracie’s kitchen manager, and other siblings have stepped away from work to support the family during their grief.

The fundraiser aims to help cover living expenses, food, and other costs as the family navigates their loss.

“Salo gave so much of himself to his work, his family, and his community,” Merritt said. “Now it’s our turn to show up for him and for those he loved most.

Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe here.

