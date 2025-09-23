Man Gave 17-Year-Old Alcohol, Subjected Them To Sexual Conduct In Saugerties: Police

The arrest happened on Wednesday, July 30, when New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Kingston took 42-year-old James M. Benson of Saugerties into custody, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

According to investigators, the case began on Monday, July 28, after police received information that Benson had alleged sexual contact with a 17-year-old victim by forcible compulsion and gave the minor alcohol.

Troopers executed a search warrant at Benson’s home, where they said evidence uncovered additional weapons and drug offenses.

Benson was charged with felony sexual abuse in the first degree, unlawful dealing with a child, two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon, and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Ulster County Court and remanded to the county jail.

State Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have been victimized, to call their Middletown barracks at 845-344-5300 and reference RMS NY2500672941.

