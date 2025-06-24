The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 23, near Van Allen Road in the town of Broadalbin, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. First responders from multiple counties rushed to the scene after reports came in of a serious water rescue involving a boat and a personal watercraft.

A 22-year-old woman died in the collision, authorities confirmed. A male victim survived and remains in the hospital. Their names have not been publicly released.

Firefighters from Broadalbin-Kennyetto, Mayfield, Northville, Hope, and Edinburg were among the many agencies called in to assist, along with emergency crews from Lake Valley Ambulance, Fulton County EMS, and the Tri-County Swift Water Rescue Team.

Dive teams from the New York State Police assisted with recovery efforts, while the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Additional details about the victim’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

