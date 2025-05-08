White Smoke Signals New Pope Chosen By Cardinal Electors: Developing

Just after 6 p.m. Rome time Thursday, May 8, white smoke emanated from the Sistine Chapel's chimney, signaling that the Cardinal electors had decided on a new pope.
The new pontiff, the 267th head of the church in its 2,000-year history, will be announced and introduced to the crowd shortly.
The conclave to choose the new pope began a day earlier, on Wednesday, May 7. It is currently unclear if the new pope was elected after four or five votes.
