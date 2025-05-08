Overcast 51°

SHARE

White Smoke Signals New Pope Chosen By Cardinal Electors: Developing

The Catholic Church and its approximately 1.4 billion followers have a new leader.

Thousands at the Vatican are awaiting the introduction of the new pope.

Thousands at the Vatican are awaiting the introduction of the new pope.

 Photo Credit: Vatican News
The Pontifical Swiss Guard shortly after the white smoke appeared.

The Pontifical Swiss Guard shortly after the white smoke appeared.

 Photo Credit: Vatican News
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Just after 6 p.m. Rome time Thursday, May 8, white smoke emanated from the Sistine Chapel's chimney, signaling that the Cardinal electors had decided on a new pope.

The new pontiff, the 267th head of the church in its 2,000-year history, will be announced and introduced to the crowd shortly.

The conclave to choose the new pope began a day earlier, on Wednesday, May 7. It is currently unclear if the new pope was elected after four or five votes.

Watch a live stream here.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Saratoga Springs and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE