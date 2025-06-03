Fair 39°

SHARE

TSA Shakes Up Airport Security Rules: What To Know

Flying soon? You’ll want to brush up on new TSA rules that change what you can — and can’t — bring onboard.

Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia,

Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia,

 Photo Credit: TSA/Lisa Farbstein
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has updated its security guidelines, easing some long-standing carry-on restrictions while tightening rules for checked luggage.

At select airports — including JFK (NYC), Atlanta (ATL), and Los Angeles (LAX) — new CT scanners now allow passengers to keep more items in their bags during screening.

The upgraded imaging tech lets travelers flying out of these airports bring full-size liquids and previously banned carry-on items, including:

  • Prescription and over-the-counter liquid medications
  • Wet batteries
  • Fresh eggs
  • Biological specimens
  • Live fish

If you're flying out of an airport without the upgraded scanners, the standard 3-1-1 liquids rule still applies:

  • Liquids, aerosols, creams, gels, and pastes must be in containers 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or smaller
  • All items must fit in a quart-sized, clear, zip-top bag
  • Exceptions exist for medications and child nourishment
  • Duty-free liquids bought abroad are allowed only in secure, tamper-evident bags

Checked Luggage Change

Power banks — portable chargers containing lithium-ion batteries — are now banned from checked bags due to fire risks. Travelers must pack them in carry-ons only.

Carry-On Size Limits (still in effect at most airlines):

  • Carry-on bags: 22 x 14 x 9 inches (56 x 36 x 23 cm)
  • Personal items: 18 x 14 x 8 inches (45 x 35 x 20 cm)

to follow Daily Voice Saratoga Springs and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE