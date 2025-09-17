Trump Cheers ABC After Pulling Jimmy Kimmel While In UK On State Visit: 'Has Zero Talent'

ABC yanked the show after Nexstar Media Group said Wednesday, Sept. 17, that its ABC-affiliated stations would preempt Kimmel “for the foreseeable future” over remarks he made about the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

The flap stems from Kimmel’s Monday, Sept. 15, monologue, when he said: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday night: “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even (CBS 'Late Show' host Stephen) Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and (NBC 'Late Night' host) Seth (Meyers), two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT."

Disney-owned ABC removed Kimmel's show “indefinitely” amid the affiliate backlash, and Nexstar, one of the largest station groups in the US, said it will continue preemptions “for the foreseeable future”

ABC and Nexstar have not provided timelines for when the show might return to affected markets or the network schedule.

Kimmel, age 57, has hosted and executive produced “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” since 2003, making him the longest-tenured current late-night host in the US.

The Brooklyn-born, Las Vegas–raised comedian first broke out on Comedy Central with “Win Ben Stein’s Money” and “The Man Show,” and later produced “Crank Yankers,” “Sports Show with Norm Macdonald,” and “The Andy Milonakis Show.”

He has hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards three times and the Academy Awards four times, most recently in 2024.

