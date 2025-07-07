These Are Morning Routines Most Can't Do Without, Survey Reveals

That’s according to a new poll showing how critical morning rituals are to how people feel for the rest of the day, and which small missteps can throw everything off.

In a survey of 2,000 US adults, one in three said their mornings can unravel fast if they skip simple steps like brushing their teeth (34 percent), drinking water (28 percent), or skipping their usual cup of coffee or tea (38 percent).

A quarter said failing to shower after waking up disrupts their rhythm, and 22 percent said skipping exercise ruins their flow.

Nearly half of all respondents (49 percent) said their morning plays a “major” role in shaping their day, a view shared even more strongly by millennials (57 percent).

More than a third (37 percent) said they can tell whether their day will go well within just 10 minutes of waking up.

On average, it takes 25 minutes for most people to feel fully awake. Baby boomers snap out of sleep faster than anyone else — just 19 minutes — while millennials take 10 minutes longer.

Most morning routines clock in at about a half hour, regardless of age or gender.

The poll, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Naturepedic, found the most common rituals include brushing teeth (65 percent), drinking water (60 percent), making coffee or tea (51 percent), and stretching (38 percent).

Additionally, scrolling notifications was reported by 40 percent of participants.

Early breakfast (49 percent), getting fresh air (46 percent), and drinking as much water as coffee or tea (42 percent) were ranked as the top ways to boost mornings.

This was especially true among Gen Z, as 73 percent say they can identify when a rough day started with a rough morning.

“It’s clear that ‘waking up on the right side of the bed’ is more than just a turn of phrase,” commented Arin Schultz, chief growth officer at Naturepedic. “How we spend those first few minutes of the morning is critical to make sure the rest of our day follows the right path.”

