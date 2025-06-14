The suspect is 57-year-old lifelong Minnesota resident Vance Boelter, according to multiple reports.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified him, but his name has now been reported by multiple outlets, including CBS News, citing a source.

A hit list was reportedly found in the police-type vehicle the suspect left in the driveway of the home of Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman, age 55, and her husband, Mark, who were shot and killed early Saturday morning, June 14, in Brooklyn Park, located about 11 miles north of Minneapolis.

Authorities say the suspect was disguised as a policeman when he committed the murders.

They say they believe the same suspect then shot Democratic Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their home in another Minneapolis suburb, Champlin. Both had surgery and are expected to survive.

The hit list had about 70 names, according to CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst Jon Miller. He stated that it included numerous politicians, other state legislators, government officials, several mayors, medical clinics that apparently provide abortion services, and pro-choice groups.

Locations outside the state were also on the list, Miller reports.

With the arrival of police to another representative's home, the suspect was caught by surprise, and engaged in gunfire with officers, Miller added.

It's unclear if the suspect was wounded and that it's believe the suspect was wearing body armor, Miller noted.

Authorities say he also was wearing a badge, vest, and taser.

Boelter was appointed twice to the nonpartisan Governor’s Workforce Development Council — first in 2016 by former Gov. Mark Dayton and again in 2019 by Gov. Tim Walz. He last worked on the council in early 2023, according to KSTP, ABC 5 in St. Paul.

There were fliers in Boelter's car referencing a "No Kings" rally, CBS reports.

