Statewide Alert Issued For 16-Year-Old Girl Who's Been Missing Over A Week

Gianna L. Thomas, age 16, was last seen leaving her Franklin County residence on County Road 20 in town of Constable on Saturday, Aug. 24, according to New York State Police.

She's described as being 5-foot-7, 117 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

No clothing description was released.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police at 518-483-5000.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga Springs and receive free news updates.