Saratoga Springs School District's Transgender Athlete Policy Sparks Federal Investigation

Rep. Elise Stefanik confirmed that the US Department of Education is investigating the Saratoga Springs City School District for alleged Title IX violations “after my strong public advocacy," in a post on X Tuesday, May 6.

Stefanik linked to a New York Post article in which Education Secretary Linda McMahon confirmed that the administration was looking into whether the district discriminated against girls by allowing biological boys to play girls sports and use girls’ locker rooms.

McMahon claimed the district was violating Title IX of the federal civil rights law, which protects against sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal funding.

Stefanik praised President Donald Trump “for taking swift action” in her post on X.

“We must uphold Title IX protections for women and girls in sports,” she said. “Our daughters deserve fairness and safety. And most importantly, thank you to the local parents who brought this to my attention.”

The investigation into Saratoga Springs comes amid a wave of similar federal probes across the country as the Trump administration intensifies enforcement of its executive order restricting transgender participation in girls’ sports.

School districts and education agencies in states like Washington, Maine, and California have also come under scrutiny, setting the stage for legal showdowns over how Title IX is applied in schools.

The outcomes of these investigations could reshape national policy on transgender athletes in public education, as state laws and federal directives increasingly collide over the definition of fairness, safety, and inclusion in school sports.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Saratoga Springs City School District for comment.

