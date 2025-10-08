Mostly Cloudy 63°

SHARE

Samara Bocus, Adrienne Hurlock Reported Missing

Authorities are asking for help in locating a pair of 16-year-old Capital Region girls who were reported missing.

Samara Bocus (left) and Adrienne Hurlock.

Samara Bocus (left) and Adrienne Hurlock.

Photo Credit: NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Samara Bocus, of Albany, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 4, while relatives last saw Adrienne Hurlock, of Saratoga Springs, on Monday, Oct. 6, according to police.

Bocus is believed to be in the Albany area. Hurlock was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

Share this story by clicking the facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Saratoga Springs and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE