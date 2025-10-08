Samara Bocus, of Albany, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 4, while relatives last saw Adrienne Hurlock, of Saratoga Springs, on Monday, Oct. 6, according to police.

Bocus is believed to be in the Albany area. Hurlock was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

