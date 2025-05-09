Recall Issued For Snack Mix Sold In NY

The recall affects two package sizes of the “19th Hole Snack Mix” made by New England Village Foods, which was distributed to small grocery markets and convenience stores in New England, New York, and Pennsylvania, according to a notice issued Tuesday, May 6, by the FDA.

The product may contain allergens that are not properly listed on the label, posing a potential health risk for consumers. No illnesses have been reported.

The recalled snack mix was sold in 5-ounce and 10-ounce clear cups and tubs with reclosable lids. The affected packages are marked with the following UPC codes printed in black ink on the lids:

5-ounce: 609465693477

10-ounce: 642147152459

The issue was discovered after a customer reported that the product contained almonds, which were not listed in the packaging’s “Contains” statement.

A subsequent FDA review found that sesame, although listed in the ingredients, was also omitted from the “Contains” section.

The company said the issue stemmed from a temporary breakdown in its packaging process. Production of the product has been temporarily suspended.

Customers who purchased the recalled snack mix are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions can be directed to New England Village Foods at 1.603.554.1873 (Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern).

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

