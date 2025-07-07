PJ’s BAR-B-QSA, the family-run barbecue joint on Kaydeross Avenue West, has officially closed after 42 years in business, owners PJ and Carolyn Davis announced on Facebook Friday, July 4.

“It is with a mix of sadness, gratitude, and pride that we share this news,” the couple wrote. “We are closing this cherished chapter of our lives.”

The decision follows months of quiet speculation after the restaurant shuttered for the winter last year and didn’t reopen, breaking with its more recent year-round schedule. The building has been sold, with the transaction expected to finalize by mid-September.

But while the restaurant is closing, the couple says the brand’s signature flavors, road-trip theme, and iconic “QSA” branding still have a future. They’re retaining ownership of all trademarks, logos, and original recipes, and are offering licensing opportunities for anyone interested in keeping the barbecue dream alive.

What started as a humble catering business in a garage blossomed into a regional favorite, with roots stretching back over 51 years. PJ and Carolyn began their journey as high school sweethearts near Buffalo, eventually becoming elementary school teachers before devoting their lives full-time to barbecue.

The restaurant’s menu drew inspiration from barbecue styles across the U.S.—from Carolina pulled pork to Texas brisket—and their “Taste Tour of American BAR-B-Q” was fueled by cross-country trips to ensure authenticity.

They were later joined by their children, who played critical roles in shaping the restaurant’s identity. Their son helped perfect the award-winning smoked meats that became the hallmark of the brand, while their daughter built the Crystal Beach Loganberry drink into a 25+ year success story of its own.

“To both of you and your families: your loyalty, dedication, and sacrifice have been the ultimate expression of love,” the Davises wrote.

Over the years, PJ’s BAR-B-QSA became more than a restaurant—it was a gathering place. Whether for Classic Car Nights, charity events, Buffalo Bills game days, or a simple family meal, it served as a place where memories were made and community was built.

Thousands of fans and former employees echoed that sentiment online. The Facebook announcement quickly racked up over 1,100 reactions, 360 comments, and hundreds of shares.

“My first job at 15 – stayed until I was in my twenties,” wrote Kayla Smith. “Thank you for teaching me how to treat people, be a good co-worker, and for remembering… we were all human and sometimes needed a good cry in the back room.”

“I fell in love with the food and the atmosphere,” said customer Stephany McKinley, who first visited PJ’s in 2003. “Thank you for amazing food, great laughs and memories.”

“Your food was always delicious, but beyond that, the way you treated [people]… You will be missed,” added Jay Resch.

While the physical doors have closed, the family hopes the soul of PJ’s BAR-B-QSA can continue through future partnerships. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out via pjsbbq@aol.com.

As for PJ and Carolyn, they’re looking forward to the next chapter surrounded by their children, grandchildren, and friends in Saratoga Springs, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

“From the bottom of our hearts—thank you,” they wrote. “Happy trails to all who shared the journey.”

