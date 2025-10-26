NY's Best Burger Spot Revealed In New Rankings Of All 50 States

From iconic diners to modern hotspots, the list was crafted using online reviews, expert input, and personal recommendations from burger lovers.

How Rankings Were Made

Reader’s Digest created the list by combining online reviews from platforms like Yelp and Tripadvisor with input from experts and personal recommendations from burger aficionados. The result? A mouthwatering guide to the best burgers across the United States.

Whether you’re a fan of classic American sliders or gourmet creations, these picks offer something for every burger lover.

New York: Peter Luger

Peter Luger in Brooklyn and on Great Neck, Long Island, is known for its legendary steaks, but the burgers are just as unforgettable.

The secret is the prime dry-aged beef, served medium-rare on a sesame bun with raw onion. Add cheese or bacon to elevate this classic masterpiece.

New Jersey: White Manna

Hackensack’s White Manna has been a staple since 1946, serving sliders made from extra-lean local ground beef.

Cooked with grilled onions and cheese, the burgers are served on a Martin’s potato roll. Pair them with crinkle-cut fries and garlicky pickles for the ultimate retro diner experience.

Pennsylvania: Burgatory Bar

With several locations in Pittsburgh, Burgatory Bar is a burger-lover’s paradise. The Meat Your Maker burger features a dry-aged Wagyu beef patty topped with Gruyère cheese, roasted tomatoes, field greens, and truffled shallot aioli.

Feeling creative? Build your own from a wide array of rubs, cheeses, and toppings.

Connecticut: Louis’ Lunch

As the birthplace of the hamburger, Louis’ Lunch in New Haven has been serving up history since 1895.

Burgers are cooked on original cast-iron grills and served with cheese, tomato, and onion on toasted white bread. No fancy toppings here—just simple, delicious tradition.

Maryland: The Abbey Burger Bistro

Baltimore’s Abbey Burger Bistro offers something for everyone with its extensive menu of specialty burgers.

The standout Baltimore Burger features an Angus beef patty topped with crab dip, cheddar, and applewood bacon. Other options include lamb, bison, turkey, and even shrimp burgers.

Massachusetts: White Hut

A local institution since 1933, White Hut in West Springfield serves no-frills, classic burgers topped with buttery fried onions and white American cheese on a seedless bun.

For a full diner experience, add a hot dog and a creamy milkshake to your order.

Virginia: Repeal Bourbon & Burgers

In Virginia Beach, Repeal Bourbon & Burgers delivers bold flavors with its Krabby Patty: a grass-fed beef burger topped with a crab cake, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, and peach rémoulade.

Pair your meal with bacon-dusted fries or truffle mac and cheese, and explore their expansive whiskey selection.

You can view the full report, including the top burger spot in all 50 states here.

