Milton Woman Tried To Set Her Mother On Fire After Dousing NY Home In Gas: Police

Saratoga County resident Ashley L. Millington, age 31, of Milton, is charged with attempted arson in the second degree and arson in the third degree, the Saratoga Springs Sheriff's Office said.

A neighbor called deputies to the Paisley Road home just before midnight on Sunday, Aug. 18, for a mental health disturbance. When they arrived, they found the home doused in gasoline, authorities said.

Her mother was still in the house, where they live.

Investigators say Millington caused some damage to the home after sparking a fire. However, they did not disclose the extent of the damage.

Her mom was not injured.

Authorities remanded Millington to the Saratoga County Jail, the Sheriff's Office said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga Springs and receive free news updates.