The body of Michael Friday, of Gansevoort, was found around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 30, in a wooded area behind the Market 32 plaza on Ballston Avenue, according to the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

An individual alerted police after coming across the body near the rear of the shopping center.

Friday was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause and manner of death remain under investigation pending autopsy results from the Coroner’s Office, police said.

No foul play is suspected, according to police.

Anyone with information about Friday’s recent whereabouts or activity is asked to contact Investigator Stacy Rigano at srigano@saratogapolice.org or call 518-584-1800.

Additional details about Friday's life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

