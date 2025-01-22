Massive Ground Beef Recall: 167K Pounds Pulled Over E. Coli Risk

The recall, issued by Detroit-based Wolverine Packing Co., affects products distributed to restaurants across the US. Health officials have linked the beef to 15 illnesses in one state, with symptoms appearing between Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, and Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

Key Details

Fresh products: “Use by” date of Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024

Frozen products: Production date of Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024

Inspection mark: “EST. 2574B”

View product list here

View product labels here

What To Know

E. coli O157:H7 can cause severe illness, including dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and, in rare cases, kidney failure. Restaurants and consumers should discard or return any affected products immediately.

For safe consumption, cook ground beef to an internal temperature of 160°F using a meat thermometer.

For more details, contact Wolverine Packing Co. at 248-762-1533 or the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).

