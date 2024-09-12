Man Killed By Trooper After Pulling Gun In Saratoga Springs, Police Say

The incident occurred in Saratoga County around 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, on Route 9 in the parking lot of Bethel Saratoga in Saratoga Springs.

According to New York State Trooper Stephanie O'Neil, troopers were searching for Columbia County resident James Dellea, age 48, of Hillsdale, who had threatened self-harm.

Troopers located Dellea in the parking lot of the Albany-Saratoga Speedway on Route 9 in the Town of Malta. When troopers attempted to interview Dellea, he refused to leave his car and drove off.

A low-speed vehicle pursuit was initiated, and troopers followed Dellea until he stopped his car in the parking lot of Bethel Saratoga at 3246 Route 9 in the City of Saratoga Springs, O'Neil said.

Dellea again refused to leave his vehicle despite numerous commands, O'Neil added.

"At that time, Dellea pulled a firearm, at which time one of the troopers fired his weapon, fatally striking him," O'Neil said.

There is no current threat to the public, and no additional individuals were injured during the shooting, she added.

Notification has been made to the Attorney General’s Office, which responded to the scene.

Members of the New York State Park Police and Saratoga Springs Police Department assisted the New York State Police on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

