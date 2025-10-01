Kimmel Details ABC Suspension Bathroom Call, Trades Stage With Colbert In Late‑Night Crossover

Kimmel appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," on Tuesday, Sept. 30, while Colbert simultaneously guested on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", which is taping a week of shows in Brooklyn.

Introduced as Colbert’s first guest, Kimmel walked out to Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” and then described the September suspension of his ABC show after remarks about the fatal shooting of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

“It was about 3:00. We tape our show at 4:30," said Kimmel in his first interview since the suspension on Wednesday, Sept. 17. "I’m in my office, typing away as I usually do.

"I get a phone call. It’s ABC. They say they want to talk to me. This is unusual. As far as I knew, they didn’t even know I was doing a show previous to this, so I have a lot of people, like five people, who work in my office with me, so the only private place to go is the bathroom.

"So I go into the bathroom. And I’m on the phone with the ABC executives and they say, ‘Listen, we want to take the temperature down. We’re concerned about what you’re going to say tonight and we decided that the best route is to take the show off the air tonight.”

When audience members booed, Kimmel added, “That’s what I said. I started booing. I said 'I don’t think that’s a good idea,' and they said, ‘Well, we think it’s a good idea.’

"And then there was a vote and I lost the vote. So I put my pants back on and I walked out to my office and I called in some of the executive producers, and there were about nine people in there, and I said, ‘They’re pulling the show off the air.' "

Kimmel also revealed the Hollywood audience was in its seats when he got news of the suspension. He also said a chef was also set to appear, presenting meatballs and polenta, who Kimmel said "had been cooking all day."

"He said he feared, “I thought that it’s over. I was like, ‘I’m never coming back on the air.’ ”

The crossover was framed as a show of solidarity after months of turmoil and frequent criticism from President Donald Trump.

Kimmel interviewed Colbert about CBS canceling "The Late Show," announced in July, and the pair joked their joint appearances might “drive the president nuts.”

They also thanked fellow late‑night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, and Seth Meyers for support before raising a toast with Guillermo Rodriguez “to good friends, great jobs, and late night TV.”

Kimmel’s NYC run at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House runs through Friday, Oct. 3.

The New York shows follow a turbulent stretch: affiliates controlled by Nexstar and Sinclair pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Kimmel’s Monday, Sept. 15 monologue on the Kirk shooting, triggering a blackout that reached about one quarter of the country.

ABC restored the show to its national lineup on Tuesday, Sept. 23 after what the network called “thoughtful conversations,” and both station groups ended their boycotts three days later.

Kimmel’s return episode drew 6.26 million viewers, the biggest audience in the show’s 22‑year history outside of a few specials. A YouTube clip of his comeback monologue, featuring Robert De Niro as a mock FCC enforcer, has garnered tens of millions of view.

Ahead of the Brooklyn week, Kimmel joked, “what we have to do now is stay on the move so the FCC can’t get us.”

