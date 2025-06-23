Joseph Gilligan, of Greenfield, was arrested around 1 p.m. Thursday, June 19, after Saratoga County sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint on Route 9 in the town of Wilton.

A preliminary investigation found that Gilligan rear-ended another car on Route 9, deputies said. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Investigators determined that Gilligan was impaired by drugs at the time of the crash and was operating the vehicle despite having a revoked license due to a previous DWI conviction, according to police. Because of that prior conviction within the past 10 years, the current charge was elevated to a felony.

Gilligan was additionally cited for aggravated unlicensed operation and for failing to stay in his lane.

He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County jail.

