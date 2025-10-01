The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, near Grand Avenue on the city’s west side, according to Saratoga Springs Police.

The victim told officers he was approached from behind by a man who demanded money and displayed what appeared to be a black handgun. A brief struggle followed before the victim managed to escape. No injuries were reported.

Investigators identified a suspect through their follow-up work and on Tuesday, Sept. 30, arrested Jorge Gonzalez of Amsterdam at his home, police said.

Gonzalez is charged with first-degree robbery, a felony. He was arraigned in City Court and remanded to the Saratoga County jail on $750,000 bail.

Police credited the Amsterdam Police Department with assisting in the investigation.

