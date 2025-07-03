Mostly Cloudy 66°

James Morgan, 29, Killed In High-Speed Northumberland Crash

A 29-year-old man was killed in a high-speed crash in Saratoga County early Wednesday morning, July 2.

West River Road in the town of Northumberland.

Michael Mashburn
Troopers were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to West River Road in the town of Northumberland following reports of a serious collision.

A preliminary investigation found that James Morgan, of Hudson Falls, was driving a Ford sedan at a high rate of speed when he struck the back of a Jeep Cherokee, according to New York State Police.

Following the impact, Morgan’s vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep driver, a 34-year-old man from Schuylerville, and his passenger were not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Additional details about Morgan’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com

