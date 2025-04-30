HS Lacrosse Players In Upstate NY Could Face Kidnapping Charges In Hazing Incident

The charges stem from an alleged incident involving five younger teammates at Westhill High School in Syracuse, which Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick described as going “way beyond hazing.”

The episode took place on the evening of Thursday, April 24, after the students — whose names have not been released due to their age — told the younger players they were going to McDonald’s after watching a lacrosse game.

Instead, according to Fitzpatrick, one of the younger students was taken to a remote area, where several individuals dressed in black emerged from the woods carrying what appeared to be a handgun and a knife.

They then placed a pillowcase over the student’s head, bound him, and locked him in the trunk of a car before abandoning him in a wooded area.

“He was eventually returned home,” Fitzpatrick said. “There was a period of time where he thought he was going to be abandoned in the middle of nowhere.”

In response to the incident, Westhill Central School District Superintendent Stephen Dunham canceled the remainder of the varsity boys lacrosse season, stating: “We must address the culture of the program, and the most appropriate way to do that is with a reset.”

Fitzpatrick said those believed to be involved have until 5 p.m. Thursday, May 1, to turn themselves in to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, at which point they will face charges of unlawful imprisonment. Additional charges could follow.

