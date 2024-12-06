Holiday Deals Or Fraud? IRS Issues Warning For These Scams

As part of its ninth annual National Tax Security Awareness Week, the IRS is warning taxpayers about a rise in holiday scams.

The scammers aren’t interested in gifts under your tree; they’re after your Social Security number and financial information instead.

Here’s how scammers are getting creative—and how you can stay safe:

Phishing Emails: Be wary of emails pretending to be from reputable retailers, shipping companies, or even government agencies. These often include links or attachments designed to steal your info.

: If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Fraudulent sites pop up offering deep discounts, only to swipe your credit card details. Social Media Tricks: Watch out for ads or messages promoting holiday giveaways or gift cards—they might lead to identity theft traps.

“The holidays are a peak season for scams,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “Protecting your sensitive personal information is critical to avoiding potential tax-related identity theft.”

The IRS advises sticking to these tips to shop smart and safely this season:

Use secure, encrypted websites—look for "https" in the URL.

Avoid clicking links or opening attachments in unsolicited emails.

Set up strong, unique passwords for online accounts.

Enable multi-factor authentication whenever possible.

Tax-related identity theft occurs when scammers use stolen personal information to file fraudulent tax returns and claim your refund.

According to the IRS, recovering from this kind of theft can be a nightmare that drags into tax season and beyond.

