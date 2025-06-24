Here's Percentage Of Americans Who Are Thinking Twice About Traveling, Especially Overseas

A majority of US travelers say they’re feeling a surge of anxiety at the thought of leaving the country, with many now reconsidering international trips altogether.

That’s according to new survey data showing that while most Americans are still planning to travel, many are doing so with a growing sense of unease — especially when it comes to going abroad.

A Talker Research poll of 2,000 US travelers found that 94 percent traveled domestically in the past year, but only 28 percent ventured overseas.

That gap appears tied to rising fears about international travel: 30 percent of domestic travelers say they’re actively nervous about the idea of going abroad.

And the hesitation isn’t limited to newbies. One in five respondents who have traveled internationally before also say they’re reluctant to do it again.

The reasons? It’s not just the usual passport headaches.

The top sources of travel anxiety are:

Potential delays and cancellations (42 percent),

Concerns about modes of travel (40 percent),

Current government policies (40 percent),

How American tourists are viewed overseas (39 percent).

Other reported fears include injury or illness while traveling (31 percent), unfamiliarity with the destination (27 percent), and bad travel experiences in the past (15 percent).

Nearly nine in 10 respondents have already made travel plans for the next 12 months, but four in 10 admit they’re starting to get cold feet.

One result of that anxiety: a spike in interest in travel insurance.

Just 10 percent of travelers bought insurance for their last trip, but 65 percent now say they’re considering it for their next one, and nearly one-third say it’s become their go-to travel hack.

The survey also found most people are still traveling for traditional reasons — visiting family (34 percent), summer vacations (34 percent), and weekend getaways (32 percent) — even as travel confidence wavers.

