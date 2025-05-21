Overcast 55°

SHARE

Covid-19: FDA Says It Will Limit Who Can Get Future Booster Shots

In a significant shift in vaccination policy, the Trump administration has revealed that approval for seasonal COVID-19 shots will be restricted to certain groups.

COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/spencerbdavis1
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says it will continue to approve boosters for those 65 and older as well as others at higher risk of severe disease.

But it will require vaccine makers to conduct major new clinical trials on their effectiveness before approving them for wider use on the broader population. 

The FDA’s revised framework, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday, May 20, states that "the benefit of repeat dosing — particularly among low-risk persons who may have previously received multiple doses of COVID-19 vaccines, had multiple Covid-19 infections, or both — is uncertain."

It also noted less than 25 percent of Americans received boosters in each of the last two years.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Saratoga Springs and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE