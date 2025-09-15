FBI Raid Nabs Duo Accused Of Igniting Bomb Under Fox Affiliate's News Vehicle In Utah

The incident prompted an FBI-led raid that forced nearby evacuations and uncovered additional contraband.

The device was discovered on Friday, Sept. 12, under a mobile news unit from Fox 13 in Salt Lake City and determined to be a real, functional incendiary device that had been lit but failed to detonate, according to police and bomb squad officials.

Because of the device type and location, the FBI assumed jurisdiction and, during its investigation, tracked two suspects to a residence 15 miles away in the city of Magna, Utah.

Magna, Utah, is about 45 miles northwest of Orem, Utah, where conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10. Salt Lake City is about 40 miles northwest of Orem.

“FOX 13 News is working closely with law-enforcement and our risk management team, with the safety of our employees as our top priority," said FOX 13 Station Manager Leona Wood in a statement posted on the outlet's website.

On Saturday, Sept. 13, agents served a search warrant with support from Salt Lake City Police and Unified Fire Authority bomb squads, evacuating the home and surrounding houses as a precaution.

The men, identified as Adeeb Nasir, age 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, age 31, were arrested and booked into jail on multiple charges, including Threat of Terrorism, Possessing Weapons of Mass Destruction, and Possessing Explosive Devices, officials said.

During the search, investigators said the suspects told them two “hoax weapons of mass destruction” found at the residence were in fact real, according to an arrest report cited by KUTV CBS 2 in Salt Lake City.

Authorities also reported finding additional evidence beyond the original warrant scope, including firearms explosives components, illegal narcotics and paraphernalia, KUTV reports.

Police said both men were under protective orders barring them from possessing firearms.

