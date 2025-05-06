Employee Steals $90K From Restaurant In Saratoga Springs, Police Say

Ashley Hervieux, 38, was arrested in April following an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office, the agency revealed Tuesday, May 6.

Deputies determined that Hervieux, of Queensbury, stole over $90,000 from a Saratoga Springs business during a three-year period, police said.

While the sheriff’s office did not name the victim's business, relatives of the owner confirmed on social media that the thefts occurred at the Thorn and Roots restaurant, located on Marion Avenue. The business contacted police in October 2024.

Hervieux was arraigned on one count of grand larceny in the second degree, a felony.

