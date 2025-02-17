Don't Fall For It: Scammers Impersonating IRS With Texts About $1.4K Rebate

But don’t be fooled. It is a phishing attempt designed to steal your personal and financial information.

What’s Happening?

Scammers are impersonating the IRS in a new phishing scheme targeting taxpayers. These fraudulent messages claim recipients are eligible for a $1,400 stimulus check, directing them to click on a fake link to “claim” their payment. The scam is designed to harvest personal and financial data, potentially leading to identity theft and financial fraud.

How The Scam Works

You receive a text message appearing to be from the IRS, stating that you’re owed an Economic Impact Payment and must provide personal information to receive it.

The scammers claim the money will be deposited into your bank account or mailed as a check within one to two business days.

The message contains a fraudulent link mimicking an official IRS webpage.

Clicking the link can lead to malware installation or a fake form asking for sensitive details.

The IRS does not contact taxpayers via text, email, or social media and will never request information this way.

What The IRS Says

The real IRS has confirmed that automatic payments will be issued to eligible taxpayers who did not claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns.

No action is required from taxpayers, and payments will be sent automatically by late January 2025. Legitimate recipients will receive a confirmation letter from the IRS—not a text.

How To Protect Yourself

Verify Communications: The IRS communicates through official postal mail, not texts or emails.

Avoid Clicking Links: Never click on unsolicited links—visit IRS.gov directly for official information.

Be Wary Of Urgency: Scammers try to pressure you into acting quickly. Take time to verify claims.

Report Suspicious Messages: Forward scam texts to phishing@irs.gov and report incidents at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

By staying informed and vigilant, you can protect yourself from falling victim to fraud. Visit BBB.org/ScamTips for more ways to safeguard your personal information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga Springs and receive free news updates.