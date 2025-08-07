The Barstool Sports founder, 48, kicked off his Saratoga trip with a stop at local favorite Stumpy’s Pizza in Fort Edward to dish out one of his signature “One Bite” pizza reviews.

It was Portnoy’s first visit to the pizzeria, and the camera-on-camera action started before he even took a bite. While lifting his first slice, he noted, “Good crisp, firm, no-flop right there,” before being momentarily distracted by a shirtless passerby waving from across the street.

“I think that guy’s a fan. If he wasn’t a fan, I’d be real nervous,” he quipped.

After a few cooling blows, Portnoy went in — first from the tip, then from the crust end.

“This is good. I’m gonna go, to me this is like a… [score of] 7.6 pizza,” he said between bites. “It’s one of those pizza places where if this is your hometown pizza, you never really have to go anywhere else. It gets the job done, 100% of the time. This is really good.”

Not everything earned Portnoy’s praise, though. “I don’t like the electric signs in the window,” he said. “This pizza is better than those signs.”

Stumpy’s responded in stride after the review went live on YouTube:

“We would like to give a HUGE shoutout to Dave Portnoy for stopping into Stumpy’s!' the restaurant said on Facebook. "Thank you for trying and scoring our pie! Do not worry, our signs are not going anywhere.”

About Stumpy’s

The pizzeria just celebrated eight years in business, serving up a lineup of crowd-pleasing pizza, pasta, salads, and cold and hot heroes.

Specialty pies include:

Lumberjack Smash : Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, pepper, onion, and black olive

: Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, pepper, onion, and black olive Bear Trap : Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and bacon

: Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and bacon The Stumpy : White pizza with grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, and fresh garlic

: White pizza with grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, and fresh garlic Pickle Pizza: Topped with dill pickles

Owner Amy Stumvoll — a nationally ranked Olympic weightlifter — has more than 15 years of pizza-making experience. Born and raised in Homer, she learned the craft at Enzo’s Pizza in Syracuse before working at Liverpool Pizzeria, Dewitt Pizzeria, and Caputo’s Pizzeria in Saratoga Springs.

When the chance came to open her own shop in Fort Edward, she took it.

Stumpy’s also gives back through community initiatives like “Pizza for Purpose,” which this month is raising money for the Adirondack Vets House in Glens Falls via an eating competition-turned-charity fundraiser.

Fans Weigh In

On Facebook, locals had plenty to say about Portnoy’s review.

“I would argue y’all are way better than a 7.6! My favorite pizza in upstate!” one wrote.

“It’s an 8 all day,” said another.

“The best around,” added a third.

Stumpy’s is open every day except Sunday. Find out more on its website.

Check out Dave Portnoy's review below:

