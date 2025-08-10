The Barstool Sports founder, 48, found himself at Warren County’s Pizza Jerks in Glens Falls for his latest “One Bite” review.

It started with Portnoy flipping open the box. “That looks pretty good. That’s really good,” he said, noting the pie was “very hot” with a “decent amount of flop.”

When he tried to lift a slice, the heat got the best of him. Portnoy dropped it, picked it up again, and gave it a few quick blows to cool it down. One bite from the tip, another from the crust end, and his verdict began to form: “Light texture, not a ton of flop, good taste, very hot.”

After two more bites, he locked in his score — a respectable 7.4. “Good quality pizza,” he declared.

The video then cut to a post-review moment when a local man wandered up and asked the question every “One Bite” viewer has probably wondered: “How do you keep the weight off from eating so many freakin’ pizzas?”

“I’m definitely gettin’ fatter by the day,” Portnoy replied without missing a beat.

Pizza Jerks, which has been serving Glens Falls since 2005, holds a 4 out of 5 star Yelp rating and offers an extensive menu of salads, specialty wraps, hot subs, and more than two dozen specialty pies. Standouts include:

Inversion: Mozzarella and fresh mozz base, topped with San Marzano sauce, pesto, and Parmesan

Carcass: Red sauce base with pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatball, and mozzarella

CBR: Ranch base, chicken, bacon, and mozzarella

Yelp reviewers praise the thin, crispy crust, flavorful red sauce, generous toppings, and even a vegan cheese option for those with allergies or dietary restrictions.

Pizza Jerks is open daily. Find out more on its website.

Check out Portnoy's complete review below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga Springs and receive free news updates.