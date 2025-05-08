The Saratoga Springs staple–located at 33 Caroline Street–officially closed its doors on Wednesday, May 7, after 18 years in business.

News of the closure came just a day earlier in a heartfelt Facebook video from owner Rory Wilson, who said he made the difficult decision to sell the building.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Wilson said. “But a decision I felt that I wanted to make for my family and for myself.”

Though the Caroline Street shop is closed, D’Andrea’s loyal fans won’t have to go far to get their fix—the pizzeria’s Wilton location at 654 Saratoga Road remains open and will now serve as the hub for all operations. Delivery to Saratoga customers will continue, but pickup orders will be handled in Wilton going forward.

Known for its hand-tossed pies, calzones, wraps, sandwiches, and crowd-favorite chicken bacon ranch pizza, D’Andrea’s carved out a special place in the city’s late-night food scene and daily life alike. It was a high school hangout, a post-bar tradition, and a community partner.

In the hours following Wilson’s announcement, nearly 200 comments poured in on social media—many from longtime customers reflecting on their personal memories tied to the shop.

“End of a wonderful era! A high school haunt. Thanks for keeping me fueled up all these years!” wrote Leah Woods.

“Wow this is bittersweet,” said Angelina Ryall. “I am so happy for you and your family. Thank you for everything you have done over the years for this community—with all of your donations, fundraisers, and just offering quality food at great prices!”

Perhaps the most poignant comment came from Matt Barusch: “Caroline Street won’t be the same without you.”

D’Andrea’s Pizza in Wilton is open daily. Find out more on its website.

