Emergency crews in Warren County were called to Jerks Pizza on Broad Street in Glens Falls for a fight and assault just before 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

An investigation determined that Keith Kilgallon, 50, punched a female employee during a confrontation over his order, police said. He reportedly then fled the restaurant.

Responding officers quickly identified and arrested Kilgallon on suspicion of assault of a retail worker and second-degree assault, both felonies.

The alleged victim, a shift supervisor at Jerks Pizza, told CBS6 Kilgallon grew upset after asking for a refund for his pizza before throwing a tip jar at a manager and punching her in the face.

She was brought to Glens Falls Hospital, where she received seven stitches on her eyebrow, she told the outlet.

