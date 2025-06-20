Covid-19: New Strain From China Spreading In US With Painful Symptom

The sore throat has been described as “razor-blade throat” — an intensely sharp, uncomfortable sensation that can be an early warning sign of infection.

Lately, it’s been linked to a newly identified strain: NB.1.8.1, also called Nimbus, a descendant of the Omicron subvariant JN.1.

The World Health Organization has labeled NB.1.8.1 a Variant Under Monitoring, and public health officials say existing vaccines are still expected to protect against severe illness.

The variant has surfaced in New York, California, Arizona, Ohio, and Rhode Island, according to the CDC’s airport testing partner, Gingko Bioworks.

Globally, 22 countries have now reported its presence, including major spikes in India, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

The variant was first confirmed China this past January.

Reported symptoms also include a dry cough, muscle aches, chills, congestion, and fatigue — though fever, once a hallmark of COVID-19, is now less common. The defining symptom for NB.1.8.1, according to clinicians, is that severe sore throat.

Doctors say the variant appears more transmissible than earlier strains but not more severe. Still, public health experts urge precautions: masking indoors, improving air ventilation, and staying current on vaccinations.

